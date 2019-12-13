Dr. Lillian Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Williams, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lillian Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Williams Foot and Leg6709 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 777-3164
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful experience with Dr. Williams and her staff. I look forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Lillian Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356376743
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.