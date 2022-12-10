Dr. Lillian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Lillian C. Lee M.d. Inc.15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210-1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lillian Lee and her staff are absolutely wonderful. They kept me informed and answered all my questions. I never felt rushed and felt very comfortable with the interactions between myself and Dr Lee and her staff. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lillian Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1598878027
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of California San Francisco Department Of Ophthalmology
- Stanford University Health Services
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis).
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
