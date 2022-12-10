See All Ophthalmologists in Poway, CA
Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lillian Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Lee works at North County Eye Center in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lillian C. Lee M.d. Inc.
    15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210-1, Poway, CA 92064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 10, 2022
Dr Lillian Lee and her staff are absolutely wonderful. They kept me informed and answered all my questions. I never felt rushed and felt very comfortable with the interactions between myself and Dr Lee and her staff. I would highly recommend her.
Dorothy Sanna — Dec 10, 2022
About Dr. Lillian Lee, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1598878027
Education & Certifications

  • Harvard Medical School
  • University Of California San Francisco Department Of Ophthalmology
  • Stanford University Health Services
  • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lillian Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

