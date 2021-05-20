Overview

Dr. Lillian Hwee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lumberton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Hwee works at Virtua Primary Care - Lumberton in Lumberton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

