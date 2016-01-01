See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Lillian Hsu, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lillian Hsu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Champaign Dental Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Lillian Hsu, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942518691
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
