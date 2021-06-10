Overview

Dr. Lillian Howard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.