Dr. Lillian Graf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lillian Graf, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Chubak & Graf Mds21418 24Th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 428-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graf is the most dedicated and professional medical doctor. My family and I have depended on her expertise for more than 30 years. I highly recommend and trust her. I thank her for helping to keep me healthy and thank her for her devotion.
About Dr. Lillian Graf, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881764454
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graf has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graf speaks Hebrew.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
