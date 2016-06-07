Dr. Lilian Gonsalves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonsalves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilian Gonsalves, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lilian Gonsalves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gonsalves understands post-menopausal issues and post-cancer surgeries. She is on top of the latest treatments. Responds to messages quickly. Always is concerned about my well being. Never feel rushed in her appointments. Excellent doctor.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851358188
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gonsalves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonsalves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonsalves has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonsalves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
