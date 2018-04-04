Dr. Lillian Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lillian Abbott, MD
Overview
Dr. Lillian Abbott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Abbott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Obstetricss & Gynecology PA17 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-9511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbott?
Love her I had two very different Pregnancies both different problems and she took very special care of us. :) Love her!!!
About Dr. Lillian Abbott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1114989316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.