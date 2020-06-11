Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilliam Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilliam Miranda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
Rheumatology Center Inc.12151 Taft St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 704-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Miranda, and couldn't be more pleased. She is very experienced and knowledgeable. During my first visit she was able to diagnose my medical condition, and ordered a few tests to confirm her suspicions. I have been living in pain for many, many years and have seen several doctors trying to figure out my source of pain, Dr. Miranda knew within minutes. I had to e-mail her on a couple of issues, and she was quick to respond. Her staff is friendly and helpful, as well. I would highly recommend Dr. Miranda!
About Dr. Lilliam Miranda, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Rheumatology
