Overview

Dr. Lilliam Guzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guzman works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.