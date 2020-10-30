Dr. Ayala Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilliam Ayala Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Lilliam Ayala Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ayala Garcia works at
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7486Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Miami Beach Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
University of South Florida Pediatric Nephrology1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 680-7190Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing the other doctors in her Miami Beach Mt. Sinai Hospital office and being dissatisfied, I learned of Dr. Ayala Garcia and decided to see her. Dr. Ayala Garcia LISTENS and is very nice to her patients, she tried to help me in every way possible and always was available when I requested a last minute appointment. Rheumatology is a difficult specialty and I was grateful that she listened and tried to accommodate and resolve my complaints when others in her office were dismissive and gave up on me. Thank you, Dr. Ayala Garcia!
About Dr. Lilliam Ayala Garcia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871572511
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ayala Garcia works at
Dr. Ayala Garcia has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
