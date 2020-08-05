Dr. Liliya Yanovskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanovskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliya Yanovskaya, MD
Dr. Liliya Yanovskaya, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tartu and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Yanovskaya works at
Meredian Medical PC412 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 201, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-9707Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Yanovskaya is very informative and caring. Her and her staff are very quick at responding when I need help with something.
- General Medical Practice
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851329411
- Cardiology Training
- Tallinn City Hospital
- University Of Tartu
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Yanovskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanovskaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanovskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanovskaya works at
Dr. Yanovskaya speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanovskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanovskaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanovskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanovskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.