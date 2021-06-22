Overview

Dr. Lilya Lotsvin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Lotsvin works at Geriatric Medicine in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.