Dr. Lilya Lotsvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotsvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilya Lotsvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilya Lotsvin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Lotsvin works at
Locations
1
Geriatric Medicine3533 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lotsvin?
Dr. Lotsvin has been my PCP for many years. She is a caring, patient, friendly and thorough physician. She listens to you and explains everything very well. Her staff is also very friendly and helpful. Her waiting area and the exam rooms are clean and comfortable. I recommend Dr Lotsvin wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Lilya Lotsvin, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1144221110
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Mt Sinai Bronx VA
- Bronx VAMC - Mt Sinai Hosp|Bronx Vamc Mt Sinai Hospital
- Kishinev St Med Institute
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotsvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotsvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotsvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotsvin works at
Dr. Lotsvin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotsvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotsvin speaks Lithuanian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotsvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotsvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotsvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotsvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.