Dr. Liliya Golas, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Liliya Golas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Cordova, CA. 

Dr. Golas works at Martel Eye Medical Group in Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Minnick Medical Management
    11216 Trinity River Dr Ste H, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 635-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2020
    I first saw Dr Golas on a weekend where she performed an emergency retina exam and procedure. I have since had half a dozen follow-up exams and a second retina procedure. Dr Golas has been an outstanding doctor: her exams are treatments are thorough and successful; her manner is respectful and professional; she meets with her patients after only a minimal wait. I highly recommend Dr Golas.
    Raph — Jul 11, 2020
    About Dr. Liliya Golas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346509205
    Board Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliya Golas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Golas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golas works at Martel Eye Medical Group in Rancho Cordova, CA. View the full address on Dr. Golas’s profile.

    Dr. Golas has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Golas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

