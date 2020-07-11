Dr. Liliya Golas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliya Golas, MD
Dr. Liliya Golas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Cordova, CA.
Minnick Medical Management11216 Trinity River Dr Ste H, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Directions (916) 635-6161
I first saw Dr Golas on a weekend where she performed an emergency retina exam and procedure. I have since had half a dozen follow-up exams and a second retina procedure. Dr Golas has been an outstanding doctor: her exams are treatments are thorough and successful; her manner is respectful and professional; she meets with her patients after only a minimal wait. I highly recommend Dr Golas.
- Ophthalmology
- English
