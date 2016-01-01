See All Rheumatologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Liliya Gandrabur, MD

Rheumatology
Dr. Liliya Gandrabur, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Gandrabur works at St Barnabas Hosp Neurosurgery in Bronx, NY.

Locations

    Pediatrics
    4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
    Montefiore Medical Center
    4487 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
    Womens Ob-gyn Care At the Pavilion
    2016 Bronxdale Ave Ste 201, Bronx, NY 10462

Hospital Affiliations
  Saint Barnabas Hospital

Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection

About Dr. Liliya Gandrabur, MD

  Rheumatology
  English
  1811377989
Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gandrabur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Gandrabur works at St Barnabas Hosp Neurosurgery in Bronx, NY.

Dr. Gandrabur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandrabur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandrabur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

