Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD

Dermatology
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD is a dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. She currently practices at Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr.

Locations

    Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr
    100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 626-4040
    Bayonne Dermatology
    844 AVENUE C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-6681
    Dmitry Khasak MD PC
    77 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 826-6999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Burn Injuries
Dry Skin
Hair Loss

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

About Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1326102609
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
