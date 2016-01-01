Dr. Besedina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD is a dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. She currently practices at Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr.
Locations
-
1
Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 626-4040
-
2
Bayonne Dermatology844 AVENUE C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6681
-
3
Dmitry Khasak MD PC77 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 826-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326102609
Education & Certifications
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Besedina?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besedina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Besedina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besedina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.