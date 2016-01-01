Dr. Yegiazaryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilit Yegiazaryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lilit Yegiazaryan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Locations
San Fernando Mental Health Center10605 Balboa Blvd Ste 100, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Directions (818) 832-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lilit Yegiazaryan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1770668345
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yegiazaryan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yegiazaryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yegiazaryan speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yegiazaryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yegiazaryan.
