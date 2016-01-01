Dr. Lilit Ablabutyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ablabutyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilit Ablabutyan, MD
Dr. Lilit Ablabutyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Los Angelus Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, 1510 S Central Ave Ste 530, Glendale, CA 91204, (818) 548-5858
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1497013064
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ablabutyan speaks Armenian.
