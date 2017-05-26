Dr. Gzyl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD
Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Cracow Med Academy.
- 1 4920 Executive Blvd Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 Directions (260) 460-4959
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
This woman reminded me of my pediatrician when I was a child. You just don't find many like her these days! I wish more Doctors practiced the way she does! Friendly, great bedside manner, more than just a number, polite, patient, informative, knowledgeable, thorough, provided answers the same day. She runs her own little one stop shop! She truly was amazing! I highly recommend this pediatric cardiologist over ANY in this area! Such a wonderful experience for myself and my son :)
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184715567
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Cracow Med Academy
