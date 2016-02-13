See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Lilibeth Cayabyab-Loe, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (20)
32 years of experience

Dr. Lilibeth Cayabyab-Loe, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Cayabyab-Loe works at Internal Medicine Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Specialists
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 387C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 996-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Barnes Jewish Hospital
  Christian Hospital
  Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Headache
Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cervicitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dry Skin
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 13, 2016
    Hurried, but thorough and clear -- impressive. I appreciate her sub-specialty in geriatrics. My husband and I both see her.
    Maryofgod in St Louis, MO — Feb 13, 2016
    About Dr. Lilibeth Cayabyab-Loe, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578672614
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U Hosp/Palo Alto Va Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
