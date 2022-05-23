Dr. Liliane Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliane Min, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 470, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have spent almost 40 years in Healthcare as both a bedside trauma ER and adult critical care nurse and now in pharmaceutical research. I also have been spending too much time as a patient, especially recently. Sadly, my experiences, even with my knowledge, hasn't always been stellar. Enter Dr. Min, her care, compassion, professionalism, dedication is par excellence. She had spent hours reviewing my medical records in anticipation of my visit. Her questions and explanations showed her preparation. Even though my condition does not come under her specialization, she had a referral ready for me and has continued to follow-up to ensure the adequacy of my care. She has gone way above and beyond and reminds me of the "old time practice" of medicine known as the art of medicine. The remembering that there is a person not just machinery and tests. No thought of "not my speciality so not my concern". I feel like Dr. Min is on my side! I am so grateful! I can't say enough!
About Dr. Liliane Min, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1366499758
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Min speaks Portuguese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.