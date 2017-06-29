See All Psychiatrists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Lebas works at Alexander Korchmarev MD & Assoc in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Korchmarev MD & Assoc
    13701 Riverside Dr Ste 700, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-7580
  2. 2
    Alexander Korchmarev MD
    13245 Riverside Dr Ste 507, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-7580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lebas?

    Jun 29, 2017
    I read some negative reviews about Dr. Lebas before I first met her. But I decided to make my own mind up and take a chance. That was two and a half years ago, and my opinion of her is this: she is the best psychiatrist I have ever had. She is straightforward and honest. She is kind and sympathetic. She is helpful and insightful. She listens carefully. I have had depression and bulimia for two decades. I recommend Dr Lebas to anybody with these same issues.
    Granada Hills, CA — Jun 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lebas to family and friends

    Dr. Lebas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lebas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD.

    About Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922178334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebas works at Alexander Korchmarev MD & Assoc in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lebas’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.