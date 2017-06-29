Overview

Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Lebas works at Alexander Korchmarev MD & Assoc in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.