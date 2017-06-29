Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Lebas works at
Locations
Alexander Korchmarev MD & Assoc13701 Riverside Dr Ste 700, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 788-7580
Alexander Korchmarev MD13245 Riverside Dr Ste 507, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 788-7580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I read some negative reviews about Dr. Lebas before I first met her. But I decided to make my own mind up and take a chance. That was two and a half years ago, and my opinion of her is this: she is the best psychiatrist I have ever had. She is straightforward and honest. She is kind and sympathetic. She is helpful and insightful. She listens carefully. I have had depression and bulimia for two decades. I recommend Dr Lebas to anybody with these same issues.
About Dr. Liliane Lebas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922178334
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebas speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.