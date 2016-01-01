Dr. Liliane Diab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Diab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliane Diab, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Diab works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Aurora750 Potomac St Ste L23, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (303) 963-0907
SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0908
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liliane Diab, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas San Antonio
- St John'S Hospital
- Damascus University
Dr. Diab speaks Arabic and French.
