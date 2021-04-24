Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Pernambuco|Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Brazil and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Baraban works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Professional Associates10600 Quivira Rd Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baraban?
She's lovely and makes my kids feel safe and truly heard. Not to mention that she speaks Spanish and Portuguese as well. She has a lot of culture knowledge and sensitivity. I have a bunch of Brazilians friends whom I recommended taking their kids to see her and they are all pleased with her care.
About Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1811990260
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Barao De Lucena, Recife Brazil|University of Kansas Medical Center
- Universidad Federal Do Pernambuco|Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Brazil
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baraban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baraban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baraban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baraban works at
Dr. Baraban speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.