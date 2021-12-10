Dr. Liliana Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliana Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Woo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Heart and Vascular Associates22999 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 570-1391
-
2
Woodlands Office1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 442-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woo?
I see Dr. Woo and love her. She is excellent and has done two procedures (surgeries) on me in the past five years with great success Her bedside manner is wonderful and she answers all your questions without rushing at all. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Liliana Woo, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497715171
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woo speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.