Dr. Liliana Saap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Saap, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliana Saap, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their fellowship with Roger William Hosp/Boston U
Dr. Saap works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Unlimited2115 Stephens Pl Ste 800, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 302-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saap?
I dealt with Vicky (front desk), Liz (nurse), and Dr Saap. Everyone at this office was friendly and kind and cheerful. While generally a doctor's appointment isn't a joyous occasion, these ladies made it as pleasant as it could possibly be.
About Dr. Liliana Saap, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861460644
Education & Certifications
- Roger William Hosp/Boston U
- Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saap accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saap works at
Dr. Saap has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saap speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saap. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.