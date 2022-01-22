Dr. Liliana Padilla-Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla-Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Padilla-Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliana Padilla-Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Padilla-Williams works at
Locations
Women's Center of Excellence4324 N McColl Rd Ste B, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 253-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt the BEST Gynecologist, super human, patient, explains everything in detail and gives you confidence with her experience. I am in the hands of the best gynecologist, thanks to all my friends who recommended her to me, I am very happy with her! All her team super friendly and fast attention Sin duda la MEJOR Ginecóloga , súper humana, paciente, te explica todo a detalle y te da la confianza con su experiencia. Estoy en manos de la mejor ginecóloga, gracias a todas mis amigas que me la recomendaron, estoy encantada con ella! Todo su equipo súper amable y rápida atención!
About Dr. Liliana Padilla-Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255542288
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health - Shreveport
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla-Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padilla-Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla-Williams has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla-Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla-Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla-Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla-Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.