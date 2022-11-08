Dr. Liliana Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Montoya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Liliana Montoya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Neurology, PA4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Montoya for chronic pain and paresthesias in both arms and hands. While she was examining me and doing all the neurologic tests, I started moping and crying about a man who had left me two years before. Dr. Montoya saw that I passed all the neurologic tests, and yet I had these symptoms. At the end of the visit, she looked me in the eyes and said, Do you want to keep on feeling sorry for yourself or do you want to get better? She knew my symptoms were due to stress over past hurts, not a physical cause. I went home, thought, and decided "get better." Next morning my symptoms were gone. My mind had cleared up over that breakup, and my body relaxed. I had no more numbness or tingling. That has maintained the last three months, even through the hurricane. Because I am now confident and relaxed.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of California
- Neurology
