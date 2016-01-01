Overview

Dr. Liliana Mejia, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mejia works at Liliana Mejia DDS - Orthodontic Specialists in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.