Overview

Dr. Liliana Kanu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Kanu works at Women's Health Specialists of Pasadena in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.