Overview

Dr. Liliana Gutierrez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.