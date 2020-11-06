See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Goumnerova works at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Dentistry in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6364
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Survivorship Program
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-5508
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Dana - Farber Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arachnoid Cyst
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Arachnoid Cyst
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders

Treatment frequency



Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1427088103
    Education & Certifications

    • David Mahoney Institute Of Neurosciene, University Of Pennsylvania, Neuroscience Research
    Residency
    • University Of Ottowa, Neurosurgery
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph's Health Centre
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
