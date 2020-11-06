Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goumnerova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD
Dr. Liliana Goumnerova, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Dana - Farber Cancer Institute.
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6364Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Survivorship Program450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-5508Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
Dr. Goumnerova is not only the best pediatric neurosurgeon, she was amazing before, during and after my son's surgery for a brain tumor. Kept us continually updated, well informed, she is extremely knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and an amazing person. We highly recommend her ??.
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- David Mahoney Institute Of Neurosciene, University Of Pennsylvania, Neuroscience Research
- University Of Ottowa, Neurosurgery
- Saint Joseph's Health Centre
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Medical Academy
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Goumnerova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goumnerova accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goumnerova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goumnerova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goumnerova.
