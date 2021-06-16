Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from State Clinical University Of Moldova and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Neuron Medical Corporation227 W Janss Rd Ste 135, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 365-2717Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liliana Cohen is absolutely the best kind of Doctor one may dream of. Lots practical up-to-date knowledge not only in her own speciality field of neurology, but she displayed rich expertise in the broad field of a general medicine, applied human genetics as well as in the field of pharmacology. Dr. Cohen impressed me with high values professionalism, responsibility and just basic human kindness, care and understanding her patient. The best of all the above Dr. Liliana ability to listen to the patient symptoms and properly builds her patient's medical case consequently she resolves patient's illness case successfully. PS. I also noticed Dr. Cohen's office personal is always is very professional and responsible... AAA+++!!! Office insurance billing just the rest of the great organization is excellent!
About Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1851407688
Education & Certifications
- State Clinical Hospital of Kishinev
- State Clinical University Of Moldova
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
