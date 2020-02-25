Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston)75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 404-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She has a wonderful “bedside” manner. She is compassionate and empathetic. She listens and allows the patient to have a voice in their treatment plan as she gives her professional recommendations. She is very confident which directly transfers to the patient In moving forward with their medical care or plan of action. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Liliana Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Dr. Cohen works at
