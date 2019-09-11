Dr. Liliana Bustamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Bustamante, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliana Bustamante, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida
Dr. Bustamante works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral Cancer Center1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-3544
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 275-6400
-
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Colonial8981 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 938-0800
-
5
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 4, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bustamante?
When I first got to Florida Cancer specialists, I arrived scared, confused, angry and educated. I was paired up with dr. Bustamante and they couldn't have paired me up with a more patient angel. She stuck with me through thick and thin tears and anger. Through second opinions, third opinions and more. I have a rare form of ovarian cancer that is a tough one. And being a Yankee country Girl I have no filter and this wonderful woman has stopped by my side and I am now going to have a surgery that I have lobbied for for so long. She is the best oncologist that I have come across in a long time. Except for my first oncologist LOL. you will not be disappointed choosing her if you go to Florida Cancer specialists!!!!
About Dr. Liliana Bustamante, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1881987303
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Florida College of Medicine at Jacksonville
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustamante accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Dr. Bustamante has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustamante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustamante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustamante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.