Dr. Lilian Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilian Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilian Harris, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George S University School Of Medicine|Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mint Hill8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 908-2546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
About Dr. Lilian Harris, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821264169
Education & Certifications
- Saint George S University School Of Medicine|Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.