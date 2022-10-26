Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Professional, patient, really smart, courteous, respectful.
- Genetics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Hospital Queens|New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
