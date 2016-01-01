Overview

Dr. Lilian Chuang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Chuang works at Optum - Family Medicine in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.