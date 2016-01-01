Dr. Lilian Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilian Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilian Chuang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
-
1
Chua & Chuang Md's3111 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-0671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chuang?
About Dr. Lilian Chuang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Tagalog
- 1326068354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuang works at
Dr. Chuang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.