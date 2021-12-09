Overview

Dr. Lilian Belman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Belman works at Aleksandr Zasypkin MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.