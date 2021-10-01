Dr. Lilia Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Zamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilia Zamora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine.
Dr. Zamora works at
Locations
Montebello Office2603 Via Campo, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 720-1144Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s Friendly, nice, she understands the situation and she help me with my concerns about my health
About Dr. Lilia Zamora, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821027699
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial
- White Memorial Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
