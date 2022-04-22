Dr. Lilia Sen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Sen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lilia Sen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AURORA UNIVERSITY.
Harmony Obgyn6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 545-0608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 323-0333
Jeffery B Bushman DO PC905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 323-0333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can say that Dr. Sen is awesome, She take time to explain everything she is doing to you. She know the right time and the right words to say so that you'll feel comfortable and not weary during a procedure.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1144596784
- AURORA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
