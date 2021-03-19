See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Roque-Guerrero works at Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD, PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD, PA
    13226 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33184 (305) 554-5588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Animal Allergies
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Animal Allergies
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling
Animal Allergies
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2021
    This is the best Doctor I know she is a really human person and your children are in the best hands if she is their doctor! Ever she is in My prayers and my gratitud are infinitely.
    Lucia Garcia — Mar 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD
    About Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356382667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque-Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Roque-Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Roque-Guerrero works at Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD, PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roque-Guerrero's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque-Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque-Guerrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque-Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque-Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

