Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Roque-Guerrero works at
Locations
Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD, PA13226 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33184 Directions (305) 554-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best Doctor I know she is a really human person and your children are in the best hands if she is their doctor! Ever she is in My prayers and my gratitud are infinitely.
About Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356382667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roque-Guerrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roque-Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roque-Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roque-Guerrero speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque-Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque-Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque-Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque-Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.