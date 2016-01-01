See All Pediatricians in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lilia Parra-Roide, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lilia Parra-Roide, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Parra-Roide works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Audiometry
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sports Physical Examination
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vision Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lilia Parra-Roide, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1417062506
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
  • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lilia Parra-Roide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra-Roide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parra-Roide has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parra-Roide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parra-Roide works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Parra-Roide’s profile.

Dr. Parra-Roide has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra-Roide.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra-Roide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra-Roide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

