Overview

Dr. Lilia Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Lilia Hernandez MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.