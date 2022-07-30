Dr. Gorodinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilia Gorodinsky, DO
Dr. Lilia Gorodinsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE.
Smart Aging LLC405 Lexington Ave Fl 26, New York, NY 10174 Directions (212) 537-0614
Lilia can treat complex problems that others cannot. She’s patient, knowledgeable and truly kind. She spends a lot of time with her patients. I have been to many chiros and osteopaths, and she has gotten the best results, and is pragmatic about treatment. Truly recommended!
- SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
