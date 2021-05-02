Dr. Lilia Cucerov, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cucerov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Cucerov, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lilia Cucerov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Belmont, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Cucerov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Belmont250 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 404-1988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cucerov?
I see a hygienist (Val) much more than Dr. Cucerov, but that is entirely normal. Dr. Cucerov always knows what is going on when she gets to the room, completes her work thoroughly and efficiently, and goes over next steps. My only constructive criticism is that taking half a beat to ask about any questions would be nice. I always have my questions answered when I ask them but I need to make sure to say something pretty expediently.
About Dr. Lilia Cucerov, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1144549155
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cucerov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cucerov accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cucerov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cucerov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucerov works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucerov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucerov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucerov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucerov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.