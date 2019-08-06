Overview

Dr. Lilia Beer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Beer works at J&J Comprehensive Medical Care in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.