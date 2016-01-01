See All Addiction Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Lili Rysz, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lili Rysz, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    230 Central Park W Ste B, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 721-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jacobi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lili Rysz, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1619059391
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hospital, Nyc
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School For Biomedical Education, Ccny
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lili Rysz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rysz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rysz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rysz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rysz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rysz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rysz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rysz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

