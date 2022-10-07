Overview

Dr. Lili Lustig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Babcock Ranch, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Lustig works at LPG Family Medicine- Babcock in Babcock Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.