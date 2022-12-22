Overview

Dr. Lilah Mansour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mansour works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.